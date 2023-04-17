Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship: Selected candidates to get these benefits

Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Oxfam International with Asia Centre as the implementing partner to postgraduate degree holders.

Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship programme will provide tools to empower young people with hands-on training and close mentorship to strengthen their capacity to make social change happen.

The selected candidates will receive a fixed fellowship amount quarterly and other benefits. Oxfam is a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice.

Eligibility of Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship:

To be eligible, an applicant –

Be 27 years of age or below

Be a citizen of one of the following countries with an Oxfam office:

(India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong-SAR, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam)

Hold a postgraduate degree

Have exceptional leadership quality and talents

Have an ability to design and implement a project independently

Have keen interest to work on issues related economic inequality, climate justice, gender rights, data justice and digital rights, and strengthening civic rights and spaces

Note –

Women and people from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Candidates with professional graduate degrees and experience of working with a civic organization and civic spaces will also be considered.

English language competency is preferred for the fellows to be able to engage with all aspects of digital platforms and Oxfam resources.

Benefits of Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship:

The selected candidates will receive the following benefits –

Fixed fellowship amount to be paid quarterly basis and an annual fixed amount for project execution

International learning opportunity and exposure

Opportunity to be mentored by experienced international professionals in various fields

Opportunity to work with Oxfam Leadership and cohorts from different regions

Support to independently organise a smaller network for influencing and campaigning

An opportunity to understand and learn about the United Nations, Multi-lateral institutions and international development sector

Documents needed for fellowship:

Resume (2 pages)

Letter of motivation (no more than 1 page)

Project pitch (no more than 2 pages)

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for Oxfam Young Leaders Fellowship,

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 30th April 2023

Selection Criteria:

The Judging Panel will consist of media professionals and development sector experts, members of Asia Centre, Oxfam International, and independent practitioners.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a remote/virtual interview with the panel.

Contact Details:

Oxfam International

128/183, Phayathai Plaza Building, Fl. 17, Phaya Thai Rd.,

Thung Phaya Thai Sub-district,

Ratchathewi District, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Email Id – contact@asiacentre.org

(Source: buddy4study.com)