OPSC OCS Exam 2021 results announced, click here to check prelims results

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary examination 2021, which was conducted on October 16, 2022.

As per the notification issued by the OPSC, a total of 5296 candidates including 1749 women have cleared the OCS preliminary examination 2021. Now, they will appear the Odisha Civil Services Main Written Examination 2021, which is scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of February 2023.

It is to be noted here that the OPSC had published a corrigendum in January this year to fill up 433 vacancies including 142 reserved for women instead of 405 (132 women).

Click here to check Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary examination 2021 results.