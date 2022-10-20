Online application for APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship 2022 ending soon, apply now to get up to Rs 1 lakh

APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship 2022 is being offered by the Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi for PGDM (General), PGDM (Healthcare Management), PGDM (Big Data Analytics), PGDM (Banking and Financial Services) & PGDM (Marketing) aspirants.

The aim of APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship scheme is to provide financial aid to students so that they can fulfil their dream of becoming successful global managers.

The selected candidates will receive a scholarship reward of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Eligibility of APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must-

have completed graduation from a recognized institution with 60% aggregate marks

have qualified CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT common entrance exams

have a consistent good academic record in graduation

Note – The scholarship program is available for applicants with high percentile scorers in CAT (75%)/XAT (85%)/CMAT (90%) /MAT(95%) entrance exams.

Benefits of APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

The deserving meritorious students will receive a scholarship award up to Rs 1 lakh per annum. The selected candidates will receive the scholarship award in two phases i.e. 50% in the first year and 50% in the second year.

Documents needed for APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

Graduation degree/certificates

Know how to apply for APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

Eligible candidates can click here to apply online.

APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship important dates:

Application Deadline – 30th October 2022

Selection Criteria of APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

The candidates will be selected based on merit in qualifying exams & top academics, performance in the group discussion and personal interview.

Terms and Conditions of APIM Late B.B.Verma Scholarship:

The institute can change the details of the scholarship program at any time.

The scholarship program is available for applicants with high percentile scorers in CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT common entrance exams.

The candidates will be selected based on merit qualifying marks.

The scholarship will be awarded to a limited number of scholars on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The scholarship for the 2nd year will be awarded based on the academic results of 1st year.

The students must maintain a minimum GPA of 8.5 and above (out of 10.0) in every trimester.

The students must comply with the norm and accepted code of conduct of the Institute.

The student must maintain 85% attendance in every subject in each of the trimesters of 1st and 2nd year.

The candidates appearing in the final year graduation exam are also eligible for the scholarship.

The final year graduation students must have a final year result of graduation with 60% marks in aggregate.

(Source: buddy4study.com)