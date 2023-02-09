OJEE 2023 registration to begin tomorrow, here’s how to register

Bhubaneswar: The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2023 will begin from tomorrow. This will end on March 20, 2023.

As per the notification issued by the OJEE, the OJEE-2023 will be conducted during 1st-2nd week of May, 2023 (tentative).

Here’s how to register for OJEE 2023

Click here to visit the official site of OJEE.

As the OJEE home page opens you will find OJEE 2023 link. Click on it

Fill in the application form after register yourself and logging-in to the account.

Make the payment of application fees and then upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further requirements.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses as mentioned above. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the respective Application Forms online through OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) only.