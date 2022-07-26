OJEE 2022 results to be announced tomorrow; This is how you can download scorecard

Bhubaneswar: Pritiranjan Gharai, the Minister of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the State government is likely to announce the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2022 tomorrow.

According to sources, Gharai is slated to declare the OJEE 2022 results tomorrow at 11.30 am at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT).

It is to be noted here that a total of 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 between July 4 and July 8 at a total of 61 centres across the 30 districts of Odisha and in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

The candidates who are waiting for their results can check their scorecard by visiting the OJEE website.

Here is how to check and download the OJEE-2022 scorecard: