OAVS Admission 2023: Last date to apply for entrance exam extended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVA) has reportedly extended the last date of the online application for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas Entrance Test 2023.

According to a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the date to apply for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas Entrance Test 2023 till February 10. “The last date of filling up of forms for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Entrance Test & Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya (OMAV) entrance Test, 2023 has been extended till 10/02/2023 midnight. The eligible candidates as per the guidelines of the OAVs and OMAVs can fill up their application form for direct entry to Class-VI and lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII, & IX wherever applicable,” read the BSE notification.

It is to be noted here that the OAVS had issued the Admission application form 2023 for OAVS Admission 2023 on January 18 and February 6 was the last date to apply.

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme is the brain-child of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for quality English medium CBSE Schools at each block of the State, thus enhancing educational standards across Odisha. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is the statutory body to establish, operate and manage 314 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. OAVS was established on September 19, 2015 under Societies Registration Act 1860.

Click here to apply for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas Admission application form 2023.