NTA releases exam dates for JEE Main, NEET, CUET and others for 2023-24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the annual examination calendar for the academic year 2023-24. The calendar contains the schedules for the dates of some important national-level entrance examinations including Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023, and others.

As per the annual NTA Exam calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be held between January 24 to 31 and the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Likewise, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on May 21 and May 31. No exam will be held on Republic Day on January 26.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (Gol) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.

NTA Examination Calendar 2023-24

Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1- January 24 to 31

Dates of Examinations- 24, 25, 27, 28. 29, 30, 31 January 2023

Reserve Dates- 01,02,03 February 2023

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 Session 2

Dates of Examinations-06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

Reserve Dates-13, 15 April 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023- 26. 27. 28, 29 April 2023

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET {UG — 2023}

Date of examination- 7 May, 2023

Common University Entrance (CUET) 2023

Dates of examinations- 21 to 23 May 2023

Reserve Dates- 01 to 07 June 2023

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NIITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions and institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It will be conducted in 13 languages.

The NEET is the country’s biggest entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at the undergraduate level. The CUET is the exam for undergraduate admissions to central varsities, with several private, state and deemed universities also participating in it.

You can get more details on examination dates and other instructions, by visiting the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in or check the official notification given below.

Click here for official notification