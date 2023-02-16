NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration open; How to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registrations for the April session of JEE Main 2023. The link to submit application forms is now available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA JEE Exam 2023 registration process will close on March 12, 2023.

JEE Mains session 2 Exam dates

JEE Mains session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can apply for the second session. Moreover, candidates who appeared in session 1 can directly submit applications and do not need to register again.

JEE Main Exam 2023: How to apply for Session 2

Go to the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on JEE Main Exam 2023 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form as per instrauctions

Pay the application fees and submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Meanwhile, the IIT, Kanpur has released Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Response Sheet. Candidates can download the response sheet through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Response Sheet

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released GATE 2023 Response Sheet at it’s official website-gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Gate Exam can check and download the response sheet through the official site of IIT GATE.

The GATE 2023 examination was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The answer key will be available on February 21, 2023. The candidates can submit challenges on answer keys from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

The institute is scheduled to release the results on March 16, 2023. Candidates can download their score card on March 21, 2023.

How to download GATE 2023 Response Sheet