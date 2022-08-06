NSP Scholarships: These students to get huge financial help, check details

By WCE 3
NSP Scholarships

NSP (National Scholarship Portal) Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities 2022-23 is an initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India to promote quality education among disabled students who are pursuing studies at the graduate/post-graduate/diploma level.

Eligibility: Open for candidates pursuing studies at the graduate/postgraduate/diploma level in notified institutions of excellence. The candidates must have more than 40% disability and a valid certificate for the same and an annual family income of less than Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Maintenance Allowance, Book Grant, and Disability Allowance.

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Click here to visit the official website of National Scholarship Portal.

