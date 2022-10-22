Now, Odisha Civil Services exam will be conducted both in Odia & English

Bhubaneswar: The Civil Services Examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will now be held in both Odia and English as the State government has issued a notification in this regard.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of Odisha government has notified the Odisha Civil Services (Method of Examination in Odia Medium) Rules, 2022.

According to the new rules, all recruitment made through the written examination and the viva-voce, if any, shall be both in Odia and English except for the language subject.

The candidate shall answer the questions in Odia language except for the language subject: provided that the candidate who desires to answer the papers and to face the viva-voce, if any, in English language, shall exercise his option at the time of filling up the application form for the examination which cannot be changed: provided that the candidate while answering the papers in Odia language may, if he so likes, indicate the technical terms in English.

Click here to read the Odisha Civil Services (Method of Examination in Odia Medium) Rules, 2022.