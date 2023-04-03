Nottingham Global Full Scholarship: Selected candidates to get huge benefits

Nottingham Global Full Scholarship 2023-24 is a global opportunity offered by the University of Nottingham to postgraduate students in the first year of their courses.

The main aim of Nottingham Global Full Scholarship is to reward excellence and promote diversity among the student body.

The selected candidates will receive an award of RMB 110,000 to pay the entire tuition fee for the first year of their course.

Eligibility of Nottingham Global Full Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an overseas applicant

Hold a valid unconditional or conditional degree offer for the University of Nottingham Ningbo China in September 2022 entry

Have secured 70% in their last qualifying examination

Be excellent in their academic achievements

Benefits of Nottingham Global Full Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive an award of RMB 110,000 to pay the entire tuition fee for the first year of their course.

The fees will be waived from students’ one-year’s tuition fees or will be refunded to students if the full tuition fee is paid.

Documents needed for Scholarship:

Passport

Marksheet and certificates

English language proficiency certificate

How to apply for Nottingham Global Full Scholarship:

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 31 May 2023

Note – This scholarship will be awarded on a rolling basis until the deadline.

Selection Criteria:

The applicants will be selected and awarded on a first-come-first-served basis until all scholarships are fulfilled.

Terms and Conditions:

The scholarship application form can be submitted together with the degree course application form to be considered for both degree and scholarship offers.

The winners of Nottingham Global Scholarships will receive straight forward tuition fee deduction.

The Nottingham Global Scholarships will be on a rolling basis, therefore applicants will be selected and awarded on a first-come-first-served basis until all scholarships are fulfilled.

Students may apply for multiple scholarships but will be considered and entitled for only one entry-based scholarship, with no exception to the family/alumni scholarship.

This is a merit-based scholarship based on your latest academic achievements. The English language will not be used as a differentiator.

When a scholarship offer is received, the students are expected to follow the instructions stated on the scholarship offer letter to secure the place.

Contact Details:

University of Nottingham, China

199 Taikang East Road

Ningbo, 315100, China

Telephone Number – (+86) (0)574 8818 0000 | Fax – (+86) (0)574 8818 9372

Email Id – [email protected]

Deadline:

May 31, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)