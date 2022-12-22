NMSCDCL Civil Internship: Candidates to get Rs 8,000 monthly, apply by tomorrow

NMSCDCL Civil Internship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (Mission of Government of India) via the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal to B.E./B.Tech or equivalent degree holders.

NMSCDCL Civil Internship eligible:

The applicant must –

Be a B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent degree holder.

Be specialised in Civil Engineering Environment and Pollution Control, Civil (Construction), Civil (Public Health and Environment) Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Civil and Rural Engineering, Civil Draftsman, Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering (Construction Technology), Civil Engineering (Environment and Pollution Control), Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering).

Have relevant skills and interests.

Benefits of NMSCDCL Civil Internship:

The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of INR 8,000.

Documents needed to be NMSCDCL Civil Internship:

Marksheet/degree

Qualification certificates

How can you apply?

Click here to ‘Apply Now.’

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Deadline:

December 23, 2022

Contact details:

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited

4th Floor, Divisional Office, Loknete Panditrao Khaire,

Makhmalabad Naka, Panchavati, Nashik – 422003

Phone Number – 0253 251 2518

(Source: buddy4study.com)