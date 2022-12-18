NHPC Sports Scholarship 2022: Selected candidates will receive Rs 14,000 per month for 3 years

NHPC Sports Scholarship 2022 is an opportunity offered by NHPC Limited (an Indian government hydropower board under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India) to upcoming sports persons for 16 games including – Football, Kabaddi, Hockey, Boxing, Archery, Athletics, Shooting, Cricket, Swimming, Wrestling, Volleyball, Bridge, Table Tennis, Chess, Badminton and Para sports.

The selected candidates under the NHPC Sports Scholarship will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 14,000 for a duration of 3 years.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be between the age of 14 to 19 years (for junior players)

Be between the age of 14 to 24 years (for para-sports)

For Elite Scholars –

Be representing the country at the junior or senior level (in a team game)

Have secured a national ranking between 1-5 in juniors or sub-juniors or semifinalist/finalist in the national championship (in the individual game)

Possess a licence issued by the paralympic committee of india (pci)/national ranking between 1-5 by pci [in para-sports (individual sports)]

For Scholars –

Be representing the state team at the junior or senior level (in a team game)

Have secured a national ranking between 6-15 in juniors or sub-juniors or semifinalist/finalist in the national championship (in individual game)

Possess a licence issued by the paralympic committee of india (pci)/national ranking between 6-15 by pci [in para-sports (individual sports)]

Benefits

The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of INR 14,000 for a duration of 3 years.

Breakdown of the monthly stipend payable:

Category Stipend in INR (1st year) Stipend in INR (2nd year) Stipend in INR (3rd year) Scholar 9,000 10,000 11,000 Elite Scholar 12,000 13,000 14,000

A maximum of Rs 5,000 will be provided to each scholar every year upon submitting the original bills towards the purchase of a sports kit.

A maximum amount of Rs 48,000 in a year towards DA/travel/hotel accommodation/conveyance etc. for scholars (individual game only) taking part in a maximum of 6 All India Ranking tournaments is permissible on the production of original bills.

Note – No provision has been kept for DA/travel/hotel accommodation/conveyance etc. in team games.

Documents needed:

Self-attested photocopy of date of birth certificate

Caste certificate

Qualification certificates

Government-issued identification card (Aadhaar card/ Voter Id/Passport)

Annexure – I signed by the applicant and parent/ guardian

Annexure – II signed by the parent/guardian of the applicant and attested by a gazetted officer

Note – For annexure format, refer to the ‘Scholarship Help Document’.

How can you apply?

Click here to apply.

Send your forms along with all required documents to the below-mentioned address:

Manager (PR)/Corporate Sports Coordinator

Corporate Communication Department,

NHPC Limited,

Sector-33, Faridabad, Haryana -121003

Important Dates:

Application End Date – 19th December 2022

Selection Criteria

All applications received within the stipulated time shall be considered by a committee duly constituted by NHPC.

(Source: buddy4study.com)