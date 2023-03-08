NEET UG 2023 registration begins: Check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 for admission into undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. The registration process for the NEET UG 2023 is open. Candidates who want to apply for the medical entrance test can do so via the official website of NTA i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for submitting of application for NEET 2023 is April 6. As per the released notification, the entrance test will be held on May 7.

There is no information on the release date of NEET UG admit card yet. The admit card is expected to be available on last week of April 2023.

The Entrance Exam of 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) will be held from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM. It will of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

How to apply for NEET UG 2023

Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG application link on the home page.

Register and log in.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download and take printout of the application form for future purpose.

Application Fee