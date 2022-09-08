NEET Results 2022 announced: Rajasthan’s Tanishka tops exam, Know how to check your score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the medical entrance exam and largest exam in the country – National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2022). Over 18 Lakh students have attended the exam among which a total of 993069 students have passed the exam. Rajasthan’s Tanishka has topped the exam with a 99.9997733 percentile score.

Tanishka has secured All India Rank -1 in NEET-UG 2022. She aims to be become a doctor to help others in the future. Odisha student Priya Somadatta Nayak is in the top 50.

The NEET 2022 result is available at neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neetresults.nic.in. Along with the result, the category-wise cutoff for NEET 2022 has also been released. Students can download their scorecards using their credentials as mentioned on NEET admit cards. The Scorecard includes the candidates’ name, contact information, subject-by-subject results, overall scores, All India Quota rank, and percentile.

NEET was held twice this year. The exam was first conducted in pen and paper style on July 17, 2022. NEET is a national-level entrance test that is needed to study undergraduate medical courses in India. Since last year, the test is also being used for Nursing and Health Sciences courses. The National Medical Commission (NMC) removed the upper age limit for appearing in the exam this year.

How to check results at NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Visit the official NTA NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘Download NEET UG 2022 Result’.

Log in in the new window and enter your credentials such as your application id, date of birth, and the security pin.

You will see the NEET Scorecard.

Download and save NEET Result PDF for future reference.

You can also check the NEET Result 2022 on other websites too. Check the list below.

NEET Result 2022: Websites to Check Scorecards

— neet.nta.nic.in

— nta.ac.in

— ntaresults.nic.in

— Digilocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in)

— Umang app