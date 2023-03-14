NEET PG 2023 results declared; check your results here

Bhubaneswar: The NEET PG 2023 result has been declared by the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), informed Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today.

Mandaviya took to his Twitter hand and said, “The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!.”

NBEMS conducted the NEET-PG 2023 on March 5, 2023. Over 2.9 lakh students had registered to appear for the national-level entrance examination this year.

The cut-off score of NEET PG for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.

The selected candidates will get admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

The students can can check their scores at the official website (click on the link) – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in