Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

NEET PG 2023 results declared; check your results here

The selected candidates will get admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

Education
By Subadh Nayak 0
NEET PG 2023 results

Bhubaneswar: The NEET PG 2023 result has been declared by the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), informed Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today.

Mandaviya took to his Twitter hand and said, “The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!.”

NBEMS conducted the NEET-PG 2023 on March 5, 2023. Over 2.9 lakh students had registered to appear for the national-level entrance examination this year.

Take a look

Anant Fellowship: Apply now to get huge financial benefits

NEET UG 2023 registration begins: Check how to apply

The cut-off score of NEET PG for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.

The selected candidates will get admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

The students can can check their scores at the official website (click on the link) – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Subadh Nayak 8591 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
Education

Gandhi Fellowship 2023: Selected candidates to get stipend between upto 28,000 per…

Education

DBS Scholarship: Apply to get Rs 20,000 per year for up to 3 years

Education

Chanakya Scholarship 2023: Apply to get Rs 2.5 lakh per year

Education

CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship: Get scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 yearly

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7