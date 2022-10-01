Merck India Charitable Trust Scholarship: These students to get Rs 35,000 per year till graduation

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Program is an initiative of Merck India that aims to support under-privileged students who are keen to pursue higher education. The scholarship program is open for students residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bengaluru.

The Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Program offers financial assistance to Class 10 passed students until they graduate in a chosen discipline. Under this scholarship program, MICT scholars receive Rs 35,000 per year (based on actual receipts of education expenses as submitted by students) to cover their various academic expenses.

The long-term financial support offered by this scholarship is aimed at encouraging talented students from financially weaker families and helping them in laying a foundation for a bright and secure future.

Merck India Charitable Trust Scholarship eligibility:

Open for students who have successfully passed Class 10 (SSC) with minimum of 80% marks in 2022.

Applicant’s family income must be less than or equal to Rs 20,000 per month.

Only students who are currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Bengaluru are eligible for this scholarship program.

Benefits of Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship:

Rs 35,000* per year till graduation

*Scholarship disbursal amount subject to actual educational expenses

Documents needed for Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Program

Copy of Class 10 mark sheet attested by school/institution principal or any gazetted officer

Passport size photograph

Income proof/salary slips of last 3 months of all the earning family members attested by respective employers & revenue office/tehsildar or income certificate of the family from revenue office/BPL card/ration card.

Proof of permanent residence in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, or Bengaluru – (ration card/election card/electricity bill/telephone bill/rent agreement)

Latest school fee receipt/student ID proof (academic year 2022-23)

Bank passbook or cancelled cheque or original letter from the bank clearly stating the following details:

Name of the account holder

Account number

IFSC code

Bank & branch name

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship deadline:

15-Oct-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)