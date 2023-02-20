L&T Build India Scholarship 2023: Apply before February 28

L&T Build India Scholarship 2023 is an initiative of L&T Construction* for final-year students who are pursuing B.E./ B.Tech. in core Civil Engineering & core Electrical (EEE alone) Engineering.
The selected candidates will receive Rs 13,400 per month and other benefits under L&T Build India Scholarship.
Eligibility for L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:
- To be eligible, an applicant must –
- Be pursuing final year B.E./B.Tech. degree* from core Civil Engineering & core Electrical (EEE alone) Engineering
*Note – The applicants must be expected to graduate between June- August 2023.
Benefits of L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:
- The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 13,400. Tuition fees and sponsorship fees will be settled by L&T to the IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, NITK Surathkal & NIT Trichy directly.
- The sponsored candidates need to pay the hostel accommodation fees and mess fees.
Documents needed for the Scholarship:
- Class 10 and 12 certificates and marksheets
- Diploma Certificate
- E./B.Techmarksheet – (all available marksheets up to previous semester)
- A valid photo identity proof
- A photograph
How can you apply?
- Click here to apply for &T Build India Scholarship.
Important dates:
- Application Deadline – 28th February 2023
- Date of Written Test – 19th March 2023
- Interview Process – Between April 2023 – May 2023
- Issuance of Sponsorship Letters – Between May 2023 – June 2023
Selection Criteria:
The selection will be based on the online written test (subject & aptitude) followed by a personal interview conducted by a panel from IIT and L&T. The final selection is subject to one’s medical fitness.
Terms and Conditions of L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:
- Students from other engineering disciplines are not eligible to apply.
- Students who have graduated in 2022 or prior are not eligible.
- L&T does not charge any fee to the candidates at any stage of recruitment.
- Only shortlisted candidates among the registered ones can appear for the online test.
- Enter the complete & accurate details of the information sought.
- While entering marks, do not enter the CGPA. Rather, convert the CGPA into a scale of 10 and then into an aggregate % (out of 100).
- Do not forget to note the unique id or application number, which the applicants need to quote in all future communications.
- Enter active email id and mobile number for communication from time to time.
- Keep scanned copies of the documents (certificates/testimonials), photograph and all other required details ready before filling the application form.
- The shortlisted applicants will need to appear for an online written test.
- On selection, and before entering the course, the applicants will be required to execute an undertaking for a value of INR 5,00,000 to successfully complete the course and subsequently serve the company for 5 years thereafter.
Contact details:
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Mount Poonamallee Road,
- Manapakkam, P.B.No.979,
- Chennai – 600 089
- Email – [email protected]
- Toll-Free – 1800 209 4544