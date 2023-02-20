L&T Build India Scholarship 2023: Apply before February 28

L&T Build India Scholarship 2023 is an initiative of L&T Construction* for final-year students who are pursuing B.E./ B.Tech. in core Civil Engineering & core Electrical (EEE alone) Engineering.

The selected candidates will receive Rs 13,400 per month and other benefits under L&T Build India Scholarship.

Eligibility for L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be pursuing final year B.E./B.Tech. degree* from core Civil Engineering & core Electrical (EEE alone) Engineering

*Note – The applicants must be expected to graduate between June- August 2023.

Benefits of L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:

The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 13,400. Tuition fees and sponsorship fees will be settled by L&T to the IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, NITK Surathkal & NIT Trichy directly.

The sponsored candidates need to pay the hostel accommodation fees and mess fees.

Documents needed for the Scholarship:

Class 10 and 12 certificates and marksheets

Diploma Certificate

E./B.Techmarksheet – (all available marksheets up to previous semester)

A valid photo identity proof

A photograph

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for &T Build India Scholarship.

Important dates:

Application Deadline – 28th February 2023

Date of Written Test – 19th March 2023

Interview Process – Between April 2023 – May 2023

Issuance of Sponsorship Letters – Between May 2023 – June 2023

Selection Criteria:

The selection will be based on the online written test (subject & aptitude) followed by a personal interview conducted by a panel from IIT and L&T. The final selection is subject to one’s medical fitness.

Terms and Conditions of L&T Build India Scholarship 2023:

Students from other engineering disciplines are not eligible to apply.

Students who have graduated in 2022 or prior are not eligible.

L&T does not charge any fee to the candidates at any stage of recruitment.

Only shortlisted candidates among the registered ones can appear for the online test.

Enter the complete & accurate details of the information sought.

While entering marks, do not enter the CGPA. Rather, convert the CGPA into a scale of 10 and then into an aggregate % (out of 100).

Do not forget to note the unique id or application number, which the applicants need to quote in all future communications.

Enter active email id and mobile number for communication from time to time.

Keep scanned copies of the documents (certificates/testimonials), photograph and all other required details ready before filling the application form.

The shortlisted applicants will need to appear for an online written test.

On selection, and before entering the course, the applicants will be required to execute an undertaking for a value of INR 5,00,000 to successfully complete the course and subsequently serve the company for 5 years thereafter.

Contact details: