Leap Scholarship: Apply to get 100 per cent tuition fee

There are several scholarships being provided by the central government or private companies to the studious candidates. The Leap Scholar, a non-profit organization, also helps the eligible students to study abroad.

The Leap Scholar offers the Leap Scholarship provides financial assistance to Indian students who want to grow both personally and professionally and accelerate their careers in a global environment.

Eligibility of Leap Scholarship:

Open for Indian citizens above 21 years of age who have a minimum IELTS score of 6 (with 5 in each band), more than 60% in 12th standard exams and more than 60% (or its equivalent) in undergraduate study.

The candidates must be fresher or have 0-4 years of work experience with an admission offer from a designated learning institute in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or Ireland for a full-time program of more than 8-month duration.

Prizes & Rewards of Leap Scholarship:

Up to 100% Tuition Fee

Last date to apply for Leap Scholarship:

30-09-2022

(Source: buddy4study)