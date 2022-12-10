Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship: Apply before Dec 15 to get Rs 50,000 per year

Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of Yuva Unstoppable that aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious and needy students to support them in achieving their academic dreams.

Under the Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship program, students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR who are pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10 or first year of engineering/MBBS program will be provided with a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per year to cover their academic expenses.

Yuva Unstoppable is a non-governmental organization in India that works to provide underprivileged children with access to education, sanitation, drinking water, youth affairs, cleanliness and various non-curricular activities.

Eligibility:

Open for students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Applicants must be either –

Pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10, OR

Enrolled in 1st year of engineering/MBBS program.

Must have scored a minimum of 85% marks in Class 10/Class 12 examination.

Annual family income of the applicant should not be more than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees of Yuva Unstoppable & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Benefits:

A fixed scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 per year

Documents:

Marksheet of the previous class/semester

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof

Bank account details of applicant

Passport-size photograph of the applicant

Parents’ Aadhar Card (Optional)

PDF of applicant’s house pictures (3-4)

1-month electricity bill (Any summer month e.g. March, April, May)

Note- Yuva Unstoppable shall select and conduct the house visit of students as per requirement.

How can you apply?

Click here to apply online for Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship.

Deadline:

15-Dec-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)