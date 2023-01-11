KTH India Scholarship: Selected students to get huge financial benefits, apply now

KTH India Scholarship is an opportunity offered by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden (a public research university in Stockholm) to postgraduate applicants.

The KTH India Scholarship aims to support the study of Indian students who wish to pursue a master’s programme at the university. The selected two candidates will receive a tuition fee waiver for the two years of the master’s programme and a monthly living allowance during the academic year (10 months).

KTH India Scholarship eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an Indian citizen

Have completed an undergraduate programme in India

Be a tuition-fee-paying student who has applied for a master’s programme at KTH

Note – The scholarship is not available for applicants of joint master’s programmes or programmes with obligatory exchange studies, such as the master’s programme in Railway Engineering.

Benefits of KTH India Scholarship:

How can you apply?

Important Dates:

Application Start – 1st December 2022

Application Deadline – 16th January 2023

Selection Criteria:

The scholarship is awarded primarily on the basis of academic excellence. Only applicants who fulfil the admission requirements of the programme applied for are eligible for a scholarship. After the applicants have been assessed for admission, an assessment of applicants for the scholarship is made based on the following criteria –

The applicant’s grades (GPA or equivalent)

The ranking of the university that awarded the applicant’s bachelor’s degree

The applicant’s motivation, relevant work experience and extra-curricular activities

Terms and Conditions:

Applicants from Mumbai Metropolitan Area and Pune will be prioritized according to the foundation’s statute.

Students with conditional eligibility are eligible to apply.

Indian citizens are eligible to apply for both the KTH India Scholarship and the KTH Scholarship.

You can contact:

KTH Royal Institute of Technology

SE-100 44, Stockholm, Sweden

Phone Number – (+46) 8 790 60 00

Email ID – [email protected]