Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship 2023: These students to get Rs 2 lakh per year

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Scholarship 2023 is a CSR project on ‘Education and Livelihood’, to provide financial assistance to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and belong to underprivileged sections of society.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship is to help them to continue their higher education after passing class 12/Higher Secondary Education.

Under this scholarship programme, students from Tamil Nadu who have completed their Class 12 from government schools and are currently pursuing graduation from institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) in the fields of Engineering, Medical (MBBS) and Law will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 2 lakh per year to help them meet their academic expenses.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship 2023 eligibility:

Open for students who are domiciles of Tamil Nadu.

Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of graduation at institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) in the fields of Engineering, Medical (MBBS) and integrated Law.

Applicants must have completed their Class 12 from Tamil Nadu government schools with a minimum of 80% marks (NOTE: For orphan students and children with disabilities, a lower mark may be considered).

Applicant’s annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 5,00,000.

Children of employees of Kotak and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship benefits:

Scholarship amount of up to Rs 2 lakh* per year or the actual expenses incurred towards college fees, college hostel fees, study material, laptop, etc. (against valid receipts) will be given to each selected scholar till completion of their graduation courses.

*Terms and conditions apply

Documents needed for Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship 2023:

The applicants are required to attach the following documents –

Class 12 marksheet and passing certificates

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/ voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof

Bank account details of the applicant (bank passbook/cancelled cheque)

Recent passport size photograph

Know how to apply for Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Scholarship deadline: