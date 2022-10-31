JSW UDAAN Scholarship: Apply now to get Rs 50,000

JSW UDAAN is a flagship scholarship programme of JSW Foundation. This scholarship program is designed for helping students residing near the various JSW plant locations who cannot afford quality education due to the high fees structure.

UDAAN scholarships would encourages them to counter their financial constraints and pursue academic excellence and career opportunities. This scholarship would not be applicable for JSW employees and their children.

Minimum Eligibility Criteria:

Qualification criteria: Minimum 50% in Class 10, Minimum 50% in Class 12, Minimum 50% in Diploma,

Course Details :

Course Level: Under Graduate

Course Name: B.E./B.Tech. (BE/BTech)

Eligible State: ODISHA

The scheme is available to only students whose family income is less than 800000.00

Financial Year: 2022-2023

Start Date From: 02/09/2022

Valid Upto: 15/11/2022

Scholarship amount: 50000.00

1) Who should apply?

Student pursuing full time B.E/B.Tech course/direct admission from diploma to B.E/B.Tech and scoring minimum 50% and above in previous academic year.

2) Which Courses are covered under the scheme?

Any B.E/B.Tech courses from institutes recognized by AICTE/NAAC/UGC/Govt.

3) Any preference will be given based on the location?

Yes, Students belonging from below mention JSW plant locations are only eligible

– Jharsuguda and Sambalpur

– Jagatsingpur

– Keonjhar and Sundergarh

4) What is the maximum scholarship amount that will be awarded?

Total fees scholarship amount whichever is lower.

Documents Required:

1) Applicant Photo

2) Proof of Identity

3) Proof of Address

4) Proof of Income

5) Student Bank passbook/Kiosk

6) 10th & 12th Marksheet

7) Current year fees receipts/fees structure

8) Admission Letter / Bonafide certificate from institute

9) Latest College Marksheets (Except first year students)

Optional document:

PAN No/Domicile certificate

Terms and Conditions:

Hereby, I confirm that the funds provided towards my education by JSW Foundation under their CSR expenditure will be used for education purpose only. And all the information provided above is true to the best of my knowledge.

Contact Email-ID:

For scheme related queries : [email protected]

For grievance related queries : [email protected]

Click here to visit the official website of JSW UDAAN Scholarship.

Click here to apply for JSW UDAAN Scholarship.