JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship: Apply now to get loan scholarship of up to Rs 10 lakh

Established in 1892 by Jamsetjee Nusserwanjee Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, the JN Tata Endowment awards loan scholarships to Indians for overseas higher studies, based only on individual merit, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or any other factor. Candidates are supported wherever they wish to study provided they meet the merit bar.

The loan scholarships, about a 100 every year, have so far been awarded to around 5600 Scholars who come from all parts of the country and all walks of life. Most of the candidates have been for Applied Sciences, IT & Computing, Engineering, Management, Law, Economics and a few in other areas including fine and performing arts.

The US has been the preferred destination followed by the UK, Europe and a few in APAC. There are many illustrious people who are JN Tata Scholars.

Eligibility:

Candidates should be Indians, not older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023, and graduates of a recognised Indian University with at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or post-graduate studies.

If the undergraduate degree is not from a recognised University in India, candidates are not eligible to apply.

Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected are eligible to apply. Such candidates are required to follow the entire selection process.

Candidates who missed applying to the J N Tata Endowment at the beginning of their overseas studies may apply at the end of 1st year or the beginning of 2nd year provided there is a minimum of 12 months remaining in their studies, at the time of award of the loan scholarship, which is usually July of any calendar year.

Candidates in the final year of their degree courses and those awaiting results are eligible to apply. Candidates may apply even if they do not have the admission/offer letters at the time of making the application, from the Universities to which they have applied for the academic year 2023-2024. However, they must update their application status with the Endowment once they secured admission by sending an appropriate email to [email protected]

Candidates going overseas for seminars, conferences, training, workshops, paper presentation, undergraduate studies, and any post-graduate degree/diploma/certificates through Distance learning or online medium are not eligible to apply.

Candidates planning to pursue postgraduate and undergraduate studies in India are not eligible to apply.

The course to which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

J N Tata scholars who have fully repaid their existing loan scholarship amount are eligible to apply.

Benefits:

Loan scholarship of up to Rs 10 lakh

Documents:

The entire selection process has been divided into four phases and candidates will be informed about the status of their application at the end of each phase.

Phase 1 – ends on 7th March 2023, the final date of submission of the application

Candidate’s photo (500 * 500 pixels in jpeg format)

Aadhar card

Pan card

Passport (first & last page)

Transcript/s for each qualification

Scorecards (GRE/GMAT/TOEFL/IELTS/PTE)

Statement of Purpose (SoP)

Work experience certificate from the employer (applicable for working professionals)

Appointment letter from the employer (applicable for working professionals)

One-year ITR/3 months’ pay slips (applicable for working professionals)

Phase 2 – Shortlisting for an Online Test

No documents required

Phase 3 – Shortlisting for Technical Interview

Letter of admission

Guarantor’s photo (500*500 pixels in jpeg format)

Guarantor’s Aadhaar card, Pan card, one-year ITR/pay slip last 3

Letter of Recommendation (LOR) specifically addressed to “The Trustees of the J N Tata Endowment” either from a professor of the college or university or the employer, in case the applicant is/was working

Phase 4 – Interview

Final year mark sheets and degree certificate

Certificate of scholarships/ranks/prizes (if any)

Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities

Research work/Project work (only one)

NOTE: All documents should be uploaded in a grayscale pdf with their required nomenclature.

How can you apply?

Deadline:

March 7, 2023

(Sources: buddy4study.com)