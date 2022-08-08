JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2, Rank Cards Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in, How To Check Results

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main results (JEE Main result 2022) of the July session online today which is August 8, 2022. Currently, the JEE Main Result declared announcement has been made for Paper 1 of Session 2 exams.

Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination between July 25 and July 30 can now check their results and download the JEE Main score card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The steps and direct link have been shared below.

JEE Main result 2022 link for Session 2 has been activated today. NTA declared the JEE Main 2022 Result after the agency released JEE Main final answer keys online yesterday on August 7.

Students can follow the steps below to check their JEE Mains 2022 Result online on the official website.

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2022

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Score Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1.’

Enter your credentials such as registration ID, date of birth and log in

Your JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the JEE score card for future references.

As many as 6.29 lakh candidates registered for the test in the July session. NTA held JEE Main 2022 exams in two sessions this year in June and July. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be able to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application for JEE Advanced has already started yesterday, August 7 and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28.