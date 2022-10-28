JEE Advanced 2023: IIT entrance exam to be held based on a new Syllabus

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be held based on the new revised syllabus. The new syllabus for the IIT entrance exam by the Joint Admissions Body (JAB) for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math, is available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

According to Experts, the syllabus will have more chapters in JEE Advanced and the syllabus would be aligned to the JEE Main and CBSE. Statistics has been added to the new JEE Advanced syllabus for mathematics and the solution of the triangle has been eliminated.

The new syllabus for physics will now have forced and damped oscillations, EM waves and polarization. Meanwhile, the semiconductors and communications have been excluded.

With the changed syllabus, students, who prepare directly for advanced after passing class 11, will need to change their study strategy as they have to follow a larger syllabus and cover new topics that were previously not there, experts said.

A new paper pattern and syllabus has also been introduced for design entrance exams, CEED and UCEED.

The design entrance exam has two parts that is Part A and Part B. The Part A is the computer based test that has three sections -NAT, MSQ and MCQ. The part B exam will be held for 60 min and will have two sections- Drawing and the other on design aptitude. The question in Part-B will be displayed on the computer screen and the answer has to be written/drawn in the answer book provided by the invigilator only, as per the official notice for UCEED.

Note- The top 2.5 lakh students who were selected in the JEE Main are allowed to sit for advanced every year.