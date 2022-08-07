JEE Advanced 2022: Online registration starts from today; Know how to apply

Bhubaneswar: The online registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 has started from today that is Sunday and will continue till 11 August 2022.

The JEE Advanced Exam 2022 will be held by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The online registration link is available on the official website of JEE-jeeadv.ac.in.

Students, who are eligible to apply, can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 available on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in before August 11, 2022.

The examination that consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on 28th August 2022.

How to Apply for JEE Advanced Exam 2022

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in and click on the link “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration” on the homepage.

Provide the necessary information to Register yourself.

Now fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form as per instructions and upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the successfully submitted application form. You should take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Application fee

The students need to pay a application fee to apply for the examination. Check details below.

SC, ST, Female and PwD candidates: Rs 1,400

All other candidates: Rs 2,800

Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI)