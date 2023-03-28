Inlaks Scholarships 2023: Hurry Up! Apply now, only 2 more days left

Inlaks Scholarships 2023 is an initiative of the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation for Indian citizens holding undergraduate degrees.

The Inlaks Scholarships aims to provide opportunities for young people to study a full-time master’s, M.Phil or a doctorate program at top-rated European, American, and UK institutions.

The selected students will receive USD 100,000 to cover programme tuition as well as scholars’ living expenses, healthcare, and one-way airfare.

Eligibility of Inlaks Scholarships 2023:

To be eligible, the applicants must:

Be Indian citizens who have been continuously residing in India for the past six months at the time of scholarship application

Be a maximum of 30 years of age*

Hold a first-class degree or equivalent from a recognized university/ institution in India

Have resided or been employed or have been studying in India for at least two years, post their return to India

Have prior admission to the institution and course chosen at the time of the application

Have secured a minimum academic grade of 65%, CGPA of 6.8, or GPA of 2.6 from a recognized university/institution (For Social Sciences, Humanities, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture and related subjects)

Have secured a minimum academic grade of 70%, CGPA of 7.2, or GPA of 2.8 from a recognized university/institution (For Mathematics, Sciences, Environment and related subjects)

Note –

The candidates born on or after 1st January 1992 are eligible to apply for the 2022 scholarships.*

The candidates who have an English language certification as a conditional part of their offer letter need to attain that certification before applying for the scholarship.

Benefits of Inlaks Scholarships 2023:

The selected students will receive up to USD 100,000 to cover programme tuition as well as scholars’ living expenses, healthcare, and one-way airfare.

Documents needed for the Scholarships:

Portfolio

Two letters of reference

Declaration for funding

Passport

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for Inlaks Scholarships 2023.

Important Dates:

Applications Starting Date: 15th February 2023

Application Closing Date: 30th March 2023 (12 noon)

Selection Criteria:

The selection process consists of three stages:

Review of eligible applications,

Preliminary interviews with candidates chosen from this review and,

A final interview with those who succeed in the preliminary round.

The applicants will be judged based on their past and present achievements and future potential.

The candidates applying for scholarships in art and design (fine/performing arts) will be judged primarily base on their portfolios.

Terms and Conditions

The candidates who do not receive any communication from the Foundation by mid-May must assume that their applications have not been successful.

A candidate’s proposed course of study cannot require field trips to India during the study tenure.

If the scholarship does not commence within nine months of award, it will be forfeited.

A candidate must have a valid passport to apply.

Only one submission per candidate will be accepted.

The online portal will not accept applications that do not meet the academic and financial eligibility criteria as mentioned.

The candidates who have received a deferred offer of admission must have a valid offer for the academic year 2022-23 to be eligible for the 2022 scholarships.

It is essential to have prior admission to the institution and course chosen at the time of the application. The Foundation will not consider candidates without evidence of admission.

The candidates having a postgraduate qualification (e.g. Master’s or Ph.D.) from an institution abroad are not eligible to apply.

Candidates who have already begun their postgraduate education at an institution abroad are not eligible to apply.

Contact details:

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation

Email id – [email protected]

Deadline:

March 30, 2023

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for reference purposes only. Kalingatv.com does not guarantee the accuracy of the data published here. Kindly refer to the official website for the official information.

Source: buddy4study.com