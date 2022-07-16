ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow, here’s the time and sites to check your score cards

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results tomorrow at 5 PM. This was informed by the Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon today.

It is to be noted here that the ICSE class 10 2nd Semester Exams were held between April 25 and May 20, 2022.

The ICSE class 10 students can check their results on the official website of the council — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.