ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow, here’s the time and sites to check your score cards

By WCE 3
ICSE Results
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results tomorrow at 5 PM. This was informed by the Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon today.

It is to be noted here that the ICSE class 10 2nd Semester Exams were held between April 25 and May 20, 2022.

The ICSE class 10 students can check their results on the official website of the council — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

CISCE results

CISCE results

You might also like
State

Odisha: Man arrested for blackmailing woman through Instagram

State

Nabarangpur: Teacher fractures school student’s hand

Nation

51 lakh households to get zero electricity bill: Punjab CM

State

Notification for Plus Two first year admission in Odisha released, check datelines of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.