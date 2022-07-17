ICSE Class 10th result declared, know how to check your score cards

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results today, July 17, 2022.

It is to be noted here that the ICSE class 10 2nd Semester Exams were held between April 25 and May 20, 2022.

According the data shared by the Board, the pass percentage for ICSE 10th Result 2022 is at 99.97 per cent. While the girls have scored 99.98% the boys are at 99.97%.

Hargun Kaur Matharu has been declared as the topper.

The ICSE class 10 students can check their results on the official website of the council — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Click here to know the merit list- Merit List AllIndia-ICSE 2022

Click here to know about the press release statistics- Press Release Statistics -All India and Abroad