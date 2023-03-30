Hurry Up! Deadline to apply for The Gandhi Fellowship ending on March 31, apply now

If you have not applied yet for the Gandhi Fellowship 2023 till now, you have a last chance to do so. The Fellowship is an initiative of the Piramal Foundation (NGO) for graduates and postgraduate students. The fellowship aims to measure the holistic development and growth of each fellow.

The Gandhi Fellowship 2023 curriculum works towards building and strengthening every fellow’s leadership qualities. The selected candidate will receive a stipend between Rs 25,000 – 28,000 per month inclusive of all expenses depending on the location.

Gandhi Fellowship 2023 details

Eligibility

The candidates must be between 18-26 years of age

The candidates must be an achiever in academics and extracurricular activities (Sports, NCC, NSS, voluntary work, performing arts, debate, literature etc.)

The candidates must be sensitive towards the pressing problems of the nation

The candidates must be a graduate and postgraduate degree holder from any of the following diverse streams –

Engineering Applied and Pure Science Commerce Management Humanities and Liberal Arts Social Work Psychology and Behavioural Science Mathematics Journalism and Mass Communication Education Law

Benefits

The selected candidates will receive a stipend between Rs 25,000-28,000 per month, inclusive of all expenses depending on the location. Rs 7,000 per month of the total stipend will be retained as an interest-free reserve amount.

The cumulative reserve amount will be paid at the end of the term and after the successful completion of the fellowship.

This cumulative grant supports the Gandhi Fellowship graduates to kickstart their choices of a social enterprise individually or collaboratively with other fellows, international learning exposure or specialized higher studies in line with their aspirations.

How can you apply?

Important Date:

Application Deadline – 31st March 2023

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

Contact details:

91, Springboard Business Hub Pvt. Ltd.,

B-l / H-3, Mathura Road

Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, 110044

Email Id – [email protected]

Deadline:

31-Mar-202

(Source: buddy4study.com)