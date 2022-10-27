Hurry up! Deadline for Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship to get Rs 15,000 ending soon, apply now

By Shrimayee Debasmita 0
Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship

Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship 2022 is an opportunity offered by the Digjyoti Educational Trust (a charitable and non-profit institution) to provide financial help to students who took admission to UG courses.

The Scholarship will benefit the meritorious poor orphans, distressed and differently-abled children to pursue higher education for the academic year 2022-23. The selected students will receive Rs 15,000 per annum for 3 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • To be eligible, an applicant must –
  • Have secured not less than 90% marks in matriculation/equivalent course
  • Have taken admission in 3 years degree course in Commerce or Science this academic year

Benefits of the Scholarship:

  • The selected candidates will receive Rs 15,000 per month for 3 years.

Documents required:

  • Marksheets/Certificate
  • Admission Receipt

Know how to apply:

Important dates of Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship:

  • Application Deadline: October 31, 2022

Selection criteria:

  • The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

(Source: buddy4study.com)

You might also like
Education

You have only six more days to apply for AICTE Pragati Scholarship to get Rs 50,000…

Education

Digjyoti Scholarship 2022: Selected candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for 2…

Education

Deadline to apply for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship is ending soon, apply now to get…

Education

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2022: Apply to get from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3 lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.