Hurry up! Deadline for Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship to get Rs 15,000 ending soon, apply now

Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship 2022 is an opportunity offered by the Digjyoti Educational Trust (a charitable and non-profit institution) to provide financial help to students who took admission to UG courses.
The Scholarship will benefit the meritorious poor orphans, distressed and differently-abled children to pursue higher education for the academic year 2022-23. The selected students will receive Rs 15,000 per annum for 3 years.
Eligibility Criteria:
- To be eligible, an applicant must –
- Have secured not less than 90% marks in matriculation/equivalent course
- Have taken admission in 3 years degree course in Commerce or Science this academic year
Benefits of the Scholarship:
- The selected candidates will receive Rs 15,000 per month for 3 years.
Documents required:
- Marksheets/Certificate
- Admission Receipt
Know how to apply:
- Click here to download the application Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship form.
- Fill the application form and send the application form with copies of all the certificates/marksheets and recent admission receipt to the following address –
The Chairman,
DIGJYOTI,
C/24, HIG, Housing Board Colony, Baramunda
Bhubaneswar- 751003
Important dates of Nemi Chand Jain Scholarship:
- Application Deadline: October 31, 2022
Selection criteria:
- The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.
(Source: buddy4study.com)