HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship deadline alert: Selected candidates to get Rs 18,000 each

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship deadline alert: Selected candidates to get Rs 18,000 each

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23 aims to provide financial assistance to help high performing students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education, including those whose families are going through any kind of crisis.

In addition, in due course, the program will also offer selected candidates additional support which could include mentorship and access to career counselling programmes.

The scholarship fund is exclusively meant for meeting the academic expenses of the selected candidates which includes tuition fee, hostel fee, learning devices or aids, books, stationery, etc.

Eligibility of HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Open for students who have passed Class 10 and who are studying in Class 11 or 12 in recognized schools/colleges across India.

Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class or board exams.

Annual family income of the applicant should be below Rs 6,00,000, from all sources.

Special consideration will be given to –

Girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, etc.)

Children of employees of HDFC & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Students from pan-India are eligible.

Benefits of HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Rs 18,000

Note: Scholarship funds can be utilized only for academic expense purposes which include tuition fees, exam fees, books, stationery, online learning, and payment of internet/data pack bills.

Documents needed for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Marksheet of previous education qualification

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/PAN Card)

Current year admission proof (Fee Receipt/Admission Letter/Institution ID Card/Bonafide Certificate)

Applicant Bank Passbook/Cancelled Cheque (Information will also be captured in the application form)

Income Proof (any of the three proofs given below)

Income Proof issued by Gram Panchayat/Ward Counsellor/Sarpanch

Income Proof issued by SDM/DM/CO/Tehsildar

Affidavit

Proof of family/personal crisis (if applicable)

Know how to apply for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship?

Click here to apply for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship . (Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.)

. (Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.) If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile number/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in the application are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Apply Now

Deadline for HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship:

30-Sep-2022

(Sources: buddy4study.com)