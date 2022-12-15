Good news for students! Deadline to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship and get Rs 1.5 lakh extended, check details

Kotak Kanya Scholarship is a collaborative CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group companies, which is being implemented with Kotak Education Foundation – Kotak Kanya Scholarship will financially support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society to enable them to pursue higher education after passing out 12th standard.

Under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after 12th standard will be provided scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree). The professional graduation (degree) courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021 eligibility:

Open for girl students across India.

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC/NBA/UGC accredited) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or professional courses pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, LLB.

Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs. 3 lakh (Rupees Three lakh) or less.

Children of employees of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation & Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021.

Kotak Kanya Scholarship benefits:

Scholarship of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year will be given to the selected scholars till completion of their professional graduation courses/degrees. The scholarship amount under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021 can be utilised only to cover academic expenses, including tuition fees, hostel fees (applicable only for on-campus hostel), internet, laptop, books, stationery.

Documents required for Kotak Kanya Scholarship:

Mark sheet of previous qualifying examination (Class 12)

Fee structure (for academic year 2022-23)

Bonafide student certificate/letter from college

College seat allocation document

Income proof of parents/guardians

ITR of parents for FY 2021-22 (if available)

Aadhaar card

Bank passbook

A passport-size photograph

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Death certificate of parent (for single parent/orphan candidates)

How to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship?

Deadline of Kotak Kanya Scholarship:

December 31, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)