GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship: Eligible students to get scholarships up to Rs 2 lakh per year

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students is an initiative of GEV Scholarship Fund Trust that aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.

Under the GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship, the students who are pursuing law education at undergraduate or postgraduate level get scholarships up to Rs 2,00,000 per year to cover their academic expenses. The program also offers opportunities for mentorship to the selected candidates, creating a robust community of young law scholars.

GEV Scholarship Fund Trust has been started in the memory of the 13th Attorney General of India, Late Dr. Goolam E. Vahanvati to support young law aspirants.

Eligibility for GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship:

The candidates must:

Be an Indian citizen

Be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognized law institute in India, or have applied for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET, or any other law entrance exam

Have scored a minimum of 60% in Class X and XII board exams

Have an annual family income of not more than INR 10,00,000 from all sources

Be willing to sign-up for the scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programs to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars

Benefits of GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship:

Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per year

Documents needed for GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship:

Copies of the marksheets (each qualifying examination from Secondary School Certificate examination to latest qualification)

Copy of the letter of admission to the Law College, Institution or University at which the applicant is enrolled or intends to undertake studies (optional)

Income proof (Salary Statement, IT Returns) of applicant’s parents

Copy of latest CLAT/LSAT-India/AILET/other law entrance exam results

Passport size photograph

Scanned copy of Aadhar Card

Know how to apply for GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship:

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button below.

Login to Buddy4Study using registered ID to land onto the ‘Online Application Form Page’.

If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Facebook/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.

Upload the required documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline of GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship:

Jul 31, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)