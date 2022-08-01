Eligible candidates will get Rs 1,00,000 per year under Legrand Empowering Scholarship

Legrand is launching the new edition of the Legrand Scholarship program as the “Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program” under its CSR initiative to provide financial support to meritorious girl students with widened eligibility categories for the students to avail of this support. Lighting up millions of Indian homes, Legrand has been continuously empowering girl students to pursue higher education and become future women leaders in the field of Engineering and Architecture.

In Legrand’s aim to promote Diversity and Inclusion, from this year the Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program is extended to benefit differently-abled girl students and transgender students. Under this program of the Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program, 300+ girl students are getting benefited to date. In this new edition, Legrand aims to extend this Legrand Empowering Scholarship benefit to the students to study Finance and Science graduation apart from engineering and architecture fields. Academically promising girl students who have chosen to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch. /Other graduation (Finance or Science) – BSC/BCOM/BBA/etc. will receive 60% of the annual course fee up to Rs 60,000 per year and students in the special category* will receive 80% of the annual course fee up to Rs 1,00,000 per year till the completion of their course based on their academic performances.

*Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.

Legrand had been aiming to support the students from Architecture and Engineering backgrounds until this year, under this new edition of the Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program, Legrand is aiming to widen the students’ academic categories to other graduation courses.

About Legrand: Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Based in Limoges, Legrand operates in 90 countries and has a market presence in over 180 countries. Legrand offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, UPS, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management and Industrial application products.

Key highlights:

Legrand is widening its academic category to Finance and Science graduation program apart from the B.Tech and B.Arch. Courses.

Scholarship support extended (25% seats) to Differently-abled girl students and Transgender students to promote diversity and inclusion.

Mentoring support is provided to the selected scholarship beneficiaries by Legrand India. Industrial experts and subject matter experts to build women future leaders (first students mentorship batch launched in 2022).

Internship assistance short/long term is offered exclusively to the scholarship beneficiaries across Legrand’s PAN India locations.

Scholarship benefit is given till the end of the course based on the student’s performance.

Eligibility:

Open for girl students across India only.

Applicants to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch., Other graduation (Finance or Science) – BSc/B.COM/BBA, etc.

Must have cleared Class 12 in 2021-22.

Must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in class 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions given to the differently-abled girl students and transgender students.

Annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than Rs 5,00,000.

NOTE: Preference will be given to students from the special category.*

*Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.

Benefits:

60% of annual course fees up to Rs 60,000 per year (whichever is less) till the completion of the course based on the academic performance of girl students.

80% of annual course fees up to Rs 1,00,000 per year (whichever is less) till the completion of the course based on the academic performance is awarded to the special category* students based on the academic performance.

Job opportunities can also be provided to students from the special category* at the end of their graduation who qualify all basic job requirements for a particular role.

*Special category students: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID

Documents:

The applicants are required to attach the following documents –

Photo ID card

Age proof (Birth Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Class 10 school leaving certificate)

Aadhaar Card (if Aadhaar Card is not available, an equivalent document for proof of address)

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Family income certificate or Form 16 of parents/ bank statements of last 6 months

Passport size photograph

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Proof of admission or college/university fee receipt

Transgender Certificate or Identity Card (If applicable)

How can you apply?

Click here .

. Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline:

August: 31, 2022

(Sources: buddy4study.com)