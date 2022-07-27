Each selected students to get Rs 1,05,000 per year under Shining Star Scholarship Programme, check details

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme is a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (HALEON Group of Companies) focused towards providing financial support to underprivileged and meritorious Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students across India.

Under this scholarship programme, 100 deserving students will be selected who are pursuing their first year of BDS course in Government colleges or Government funded colleges.

Each selected student will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 1,05,000 per year, for their 4 years, to support their academic and living expenses incurred towards their BDS programme.

Eligibility:

Open for students pursuing their first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme only from government and government-funded colleges.

Applicant must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education. (NOTE: Successful applicant has to maintain a minimum 60% score in each semester/year to continue availing the benefits for their 4 years course.)

Annual family income of the applicants should not be more than INR 8,00,000/- from all sources.

Children or family members of employees of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (HALEON Group of Companies), IDA, Goodera & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Students from pan-India can apply.

Benefits:

Each successfully selected student will receive Rs 1,05,000 per year for 4 years of BDS Course.

NOTE: The scholarship amount can be utilized only for academic expenses such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, internet, mobile, laptop, books, stationery, online learning, etc.

Documents:

Marksheet of the previous class/semester

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution ID card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (Government-issued documents such as tax return, income certificate from local administration, EWS (Economic Weaker Section) certificate)

Bank account details of the applicant or parent

Photograph of the applicant

Note: From the second year onwards, the scholar needs to submit a character certificate from College.

How can you apply?

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile Number/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline:

August 31, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)