e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023: Apply to get huge financial benefits

e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023

The e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

The objective of the -Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme is to encourage and motivate brilliant students of Odisha to pursue higher studies in the field of UG/PG/Technical & Professional education.

The candidates who will be selected for the e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 10,000 per annum.

Eligibility:

  • To be eligible, a candidate must –
  • Be a permanent resident of Odisha
  • Have an annual family income of less than Rs 6,00,000
  • Have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examinations

For UG Merit Scholarship –

  • Have passed Class 12 of CHSE, Odisha or equivalent exam
  • Have secured 60% or more marks from an institution recognized by CBSE and ICSE
  • Be pursuing a regular degree course or a three-year degree course in any of the recognized institutions/ colleges/ universities

For PG Merit Scholarship –

  • Have passed a three-year degree or equivalent exam
  • Have secured 60% or more marks from a recognized institute
  • Be pursuing a regular course in Arts/ Commerce/ Science or any other postgraduate course which is non-professional in nature from any of the recognized colleges/ institutions/ universities

For Technical & Professional Merit Scholarships –

  • Have passed Class 12 of CSHE, Odisha/ CBSE/ ICSE, or equivalent exam or three-year degree or equivalent 3-year course (only for master’s course) with 60% or more marks
  • Be pursuing regular technical/ professional courses in any of the recognized colleges/institutions/universities

Note – Students shall apply for the scholarship in the first year of the degree course.

Courses Applicable under the scholarship scheme –

  • UG Merit – For pursuing a 3-year degree course (BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com.) and courses such as BBA/ BCA/ BJMC etc. having a duration of 3 years
  • PG Merit – PG courses in Arts/ Commerce/ Science/ other postgraduate courses which are non-professional in nature. The minimum eligibility criteria for admission to such courses is a degree in  Arts/ Commerce/ Science.

Benefits:

  • The selected candidates will receive the benefits in the following way –
S. No. Merit Category Number of Scholarship Rate of Scholarship per year Amount to be paid at a time
1) U.G. Merit 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 15,000
2) P.G. Merit 3,500 Rs 5,000 Rs 20,000
3) Technical and Professional Merit 3,500 for UG courses and 2,500 for PG courses Rs 10,000 As per course duration

 

Documents:

  • Domicile certificate
  • Proof of annual income
  • Mark sheet and certificates of last qualifying examination
  • Bank account details of the student
  • College identity card
  • Aadhaar card

Important Dates:

  • Application Start Date – 29th December 2022
  • Application End Date – 31st January 2023

Selection Criteria:

  • The candidates will be selected based on the following criteria –
  • The applicants must fulfil the eligibility conditions as specified in the different categories of merit.
  • The student record must be validated/ authenticated online by the principal of the concerned college/institute.

Note – In case of a tie, students with lower annual household income will be given preference.

Terms and Conditions:

  • The following students are ineligible for this scholarship –
  • Students pursuing their higher studies through open universities or distance learning/ correspondence
  • Students pursuing self-financing general UG/ PG course
  • Students already availing scholarships for pursuing higher study under any other schemes of State or Central Government
  • Students pursuing diploma-level courses, M.Phil., Ph.D., B.Ed., M.Ed.
  • Students admitted to colleges/ institutions/universities not approved by concerned regulatory bodies like AICTE, MCI, UGC, etc
  • Students pursuing another technical/ professional course of the same level
  • Students who are not validated by the concerned principal/ institution during their first year of degree course

Contact details:

  • Department of Higher Education Government of Odisha,
    The Deputy Secretary (Scholarship),
    Higher Education Department, Odisha Secretariat,
    Bhubaneswar- 751001
    Email Id – [email protected]

Click here to apply for the e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023.

