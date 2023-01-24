e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023: Apply to get huge financial benefits

The e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.
The objective of the -Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme is to encourage and motivate brilliant students of Odisha to pursue higher studies in the field of UG/PG/Technical & Professional education.
The candidates who will be selected for the e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 10,000 per annum.
Eligibility:
- To be eligible, a candidate must –
- Be a permanent resident of Odisha
- Have an annual family income of less than Rs 6,00,000
- Have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examinations
For UG Merit Scholarship –
- Have passed Class 12 of CHSE, Odisha or equivalent exam
- Have secured 60% or more marks from an institution recognized by CBSE and ICSE
- Be pursuing a regular degree course or a three-year degree course in any of the recognized institutions/ colleges/ universities
For PG Merit Scholarship –
- Have passed a three-year degree or equivalent exam
- Have secured 60% or more marks from a recognized institute
- Be pursuing a regular course in Arts/ Commerce/ Science or any other postgraduate course which is non-professional in nature from any of the recognized colleges/ institutions/ universities
For Technical & Professional Merit Scholarships –
- Have passed Class 12 of CSHE, Odisha/ CBSE/ ICSE, or equivalent exam or three-year degree or equivalent 3-year course (only for master’s course) with 60% or more marks
- Be pursuing regular technical/ professional courses in any of the recognized colleges/institutions/universities
Note – Students shall apply for the scholarship in the first year of the degree course.
Courses Applicable under the scholarship scheme –
- UG Merit – For pursuing a 3-year degree course (BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com.) and courses such as BBA/ BCA/ BJMC etc. having a duration of 3 years
- PG Merit – PG courses in Arts/ Commerce/ Science/ other postgraduate courses which are non-professional in nature. The minimum eligibility criteria for admission to such courses is a degree in Arts/ Commerce/ Science.
Benefits:
- The selected candidates will receive the benefits in the following way –
|S. No.
|Merit Category
|Number of Scholarship
|Rate of Scholarship per year
|Amount to be paid at a time
|1)
|U.G. Merit
|5,000
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 15,000
|2)
|P.G. Merit
|3,500
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 20,000
|3)
|Technical and Professional Merit
|3,500 for UG courses and 2,500 for PG courses
|Rs 10,000
|As per course duration
Documents:
- Domicile certificate
- Proof of annual income
- Mark sheet and certificates of last qualifying examination
- Bank account details of the student
- College identity card
- Aadhaar card
Important Dates:
- Application Start Date – 29th December 2022
- Application End Date – 31st January 2023
Selection Criteria:
- The candidates will be selected based on the following criteria –
- The applicants must fulfil the eligibility conditions as specified in the different categories of merit.
- The student record must be validated/ authenticated online by the principal of the concerned college/institute.
Note – In case of a tie, students with lower annual household income will be given preference.
Terms and Conditions:
- The following students are ineligible for this scholarship –
- Students pursuing their higher studies through open universities or distance learning/ correspondence
- Students pursuing self-financing general UG/ PG course
- Students already availing scholarships for pursuing higher study under any other schemes of State or Central Government
- Students pursuing diploma-level courses, M.Phil., Ph.D., B.Ed., M.Ed.
- Students admitted to colleges/ institutions/universities not approved by concerned regulatory bodies like AICTE, MCI, UGC, etc
- Students pursuing another technical/ professional course of the same level
- Students who are not validated by the concerned principal/ institution during their first year of degree course
Contact details:
- Department of Higher Education Government of Odisha,
The Deputy Secretary (Scholarship),
Higher Education Department, Odisha Secretariat,
Bhubaneswar- 751001
Email Id – [email protected]
Click here to apply for the e-Medhabruti Scholarship Scheme 2023.