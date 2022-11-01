Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship: Apply to get huge financial help

Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship for Economically Backward Classes, Himachal Pradesh 2022 is an initiative for students of Class 11 to Ph.D. level. The Government of Himachal Pradesh is offering the scholarship.

Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship scheme aims to provide financial assistance to the OBC, EBC and DNT students to complete their education. The selected candidates will receive academic allowances and tuition fees up to Rs 10,000 per annum.

Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship deadline:

30-Nov-2022

Eligibility for Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an Indian national belonging to OBCs, EBCs and DNTs category

Be a domicile of Himachal Pradesh

Have passed the Matriculation or Higher Secondary or any higher examination of a recognized University or Board of Secondary Education

Belong to a family whose annual income is less than INR 1 lakh from all sources (whether employed or unemployed)

Benefits of Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship:

The scholarship includes the following components for the complete duration of the course:

Documents needed for Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship:

Domicile Certificate

Student Passport Size Photograph

Self-attested copy of previous academic marksheet

Fee receipt of current course year

Scanned copy of Aadhar Enrollment/Aadhar Card

Income certificate issued by designated state/UT authority

Proof of bank account in the name of the student or joint account with mother/father

Gap Year Affidavit

Know how to apply for Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship:

Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship through the following steps –

Step 1: Click on this link.

Step 2: Navigate to ‘Applicant Corner’and click on ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Now click on ‘Click here for other Scholarship Schemes hosted on NSP for AY 2022-23’.

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking, and ‘Continue’.

Step 5: Select the state of domicile, scholarship category (Pre Matric), scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and write the applicant’s name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 6: Provide the bank details (Bank name, IFSC Code, Account Number)

Step 7: Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the ‘Register’ button.

Step 8: The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Step 9: Now, log in using OTP and fill out the application form.

Step 10: After successful submission of the application form, an application ID and password will be generated which can be used for future references.

Note – All the applicants are advised to fill the form correctly, no changes can be made once submitted. The applicants are also advised to fill in only one application as multiple applications will cancel the form.

Important Dates of Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship:

Scholarship Closing Date: 30th November 2022

Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th December 2022

Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th December 2022

Last Date for DNO/SNO/MNO Verification: 31st December 2022

Dr. Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Terms and Conditions

Students pursuing CA/ICWA/CS/ICFA will be treated as day scholars for the purpose of academic allowance.

Students studying through correspondence/online courses shall not be eligible for academic allowances.

Tuition fees shall be paid to online/correspondence students.

The scholarship will be payable for 10 months in an academic year.

30% of the funds are reserved for girl students and 5% for students with disabilities.

The scholarship is provided on the basis of satisfactory progress and conduct of the scholars.

The provisions of the scheme can be changed at any time at the discretion of the Government of India.

The award once made will be payable up to the completion of the course subject to satisfactory academic performance and attendance of 75% in every academic year.

No scholarship will be awarded to the students who didn’t get promoted to the next class/level.

Change in course of study will not be permitted.

The scholarship granted under the scheme will be renewed during the period of the first-year postgraduate course subject to good conduct and maintenance of prescribed attendance.

The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of an annual progress report to be granted by the administrative head of the University/Institution/College.

The scholarship of a student will be cancelled in case of discontinuation of studies due to personal reasons or in case of false information provided in the online application.

The candidates belonging to one state but studying in another state will be awarded scholarship by the state to which they belong and submit their application to the competent authorities in that state.

Note – For more details, kindly refer to the ‘Scholarship Guidelines’.

Contact Details:

Government of Himachal Pradesh

Phone Number – (+91) 177 2622204

Fax Number – (+91) 177 2621154

Email Id – [email protected]

