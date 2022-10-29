Deadline alert for Saksham Scholarship: Only two more days left, apply now

Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van etc) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Eligibility for the Saksham Scholarship:

Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

Applicants must be studying in Class 9 to 12.

Applicants must have secured 60% and above marks in their previous class.

One of the parents should be a driver (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) and should hold a valid driving license

Annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not be more than Rs 4,00,000.

Children or family members of Mahindra Finance & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

NOTE: Scholarships will be awarded to a maximum of two students per family.

Benefits of Saksham Scholarship:

For Class 9 and 10 – Rs 8,000 for 1 year | For Class 11 and 12 – Rs 10,000 for 1 year

Documents needed for Saksham Scholarship:

Marksheet of the previous qualifying examination

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Admission proof (Fee receipt/admission letter/institution ID card/ bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of the applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

Commercial driving license (taxi, cab, minivan, school van, magic/pick-up, etc.)

Contract copy/income proof/employee ID card (for cab driver’s profile if they do not possess a commercial driving license)

Address proof (Domicile certificate/residential certificate/telephone bill/ration card)

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for Saksham Scholarship:

Click here to learn button below .

. Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers Children’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline: 31-Oct-2022

(Sources: buddy4study.com)