Deadline alert! Date to apply online to get Rs 15,000 under Virchow Scholarship ending soon, check detail

Virchow Scholarship Program is an initiative of the Virchow Foundation to provide financial assistance to meritorious and underprivileged girls to pursue their higher education.

Under the Virchow Scholarship Program, girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or diploma/graduation (in any stream) at government schools/colleges will be provided with a scholarship up to Rs 15,000 to continue their education.

Virchow Foundation is a subsidiary of the Virchow Group. The scholarship programme is part of Virchow Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company believes that education is a powerful tool in transforming the lives of meritorious and underprivileged girls for a promising future.

Eligibility for Virchow Scholarship Program:

Open for girl students only.

Students must be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants must be currently studying in Class 11 (any stream) or graduation/diploma (any stream) from government schools/colleges only after their Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Applicants must have scored at least 70% marks in their Class 10/12 examinations.

Annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Children of employees of Virchow & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Benefits of Virchow Scholarship Program:

For Class 10 Passed Students (studying in Class 11): Rs 10,000 per year

For Class 12 Passed Students (studying in Graduation/Diploma): Rs 15,000 per year

Note: The scholarship fund can be utilized only to cover academic expenses.

Documents needed for Virchow Scholarship Program:

Marksheet of Class 10 or 12

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter identity card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (Salary Slip, Form 16, Income Certificate, ITR, etc.)

Bank account details of applicant

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for Virchow Scholarship Program

Login to Buddy4Study using a registered ID to land onto the ‘Online Application Form Page’.

If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account. You will now be redirected to the ‘Virchow Scholarship Program’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.

Upload the required documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline: 31-Aug-2022

(Sources: buddy4study.com)