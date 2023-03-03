DBS Scholarship: Apply to get Rs 20,000 per year for up to 3 years

DBS Scholarship Program is an initiative of DBS Bank to provide financial assistance to school-level children of police personnel and help them continue their education.

Under this scholarship program, students from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry who are currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10 will receive a scholarship of Rs 20,000 each year for a period of 3 years (up to Class 12).

This initiative launched by DBS Bank supports meritorious children of employees serving in the police force to access and complete their education.

DBS Scholarship Program:

Eligibility:

Applicants must be children of police personnel (Sub-Inspector and below ranks).

Applicants must be residents of the following states in India- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.

Applicants must be currently pursuing school education in class 9 or 10.

Children of employees of DBS Bank, Buddy4Study and their subsidiaries are not eligible to apply.

NOTE: Children of Homeguards, Traffic Police and Fire Servicemen are also eligible to apply under this scholarship.

Benefits:

Rs 20,000 per year for up to 3 years (up to Class 12)

Note: The scholarship amount can be utilised only for academic expenses, including tuition fees, hostel fees, food charges, internet service, learning devices, laptops, books, stationery, online learning, etc.

Documents needed for DBS Scholarship::

Marksheet of the previous academic year

Aadhaar card of the applicant

Employee ID card of the parent who is a police personnel

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of the applicant (or parent)

Photograph of the applicant

Click here to apply now.

Deadline: 05-Mar-2023