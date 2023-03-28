Codegoda 2023: Register now to get cash award upto 3,500 USD, here’s all you need to know

Coders have a best opportunity to get cash awards upto 3,500 USD as Agoda, is all set to conduct the largest online coding competition Codegoda 2023 next month.

Agoda first started the open programming competition in 2019 and, with a rebranding, continued in 2021 and 2022. This year, the competition will take place on April 1, 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Codegoda 2023:

Who can join the Codegoda 2023 competition?

Coders over 18 years old from around the world are welcome to join Codegoda, whether you’re new to coding, experienced or professional. The competition is 100% online, so you can participate from anywhere. That’s why it’s a great opportunity for you to test your skills against coders around the world.

What you have to solve?

Within three hours, you’ll be solving six algorithmic problems that revolve around our day-to-day challenges at Agoda. So, it’s a good peek into the life of programmers in the online travel industry. This year, we’re hosting the competition on Unstop.

How can you win Codegoda 2023 competition?

There’ll be a 9-hour window for you to solve the problem correctly with your preferred programming languages. Optimize for the best solution, and the time you take will be factored into the score calculation.

The finalized list of winners will be announced on the website codegoda.io and our YouTube channel on April 8, 2023 (exact time to be announced). Eligible winners will also be contacted via email.

What are the prizes?

Winner: 3,500 USD cash

First runner-up: 2,000 USD cash

Second runner-up: 1,000 USD cash

4th-10th place: 250 USD cash

Top female coder: 500 USD cash

Top 100 coders: a limited-edition Codegoda 2023 t-shirt and a certificate.

Visit codegoda.io to register.

Registration Deadline: March 31, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

The registered participants can attempt the demo round to get familiar with the platform. No evaluation will be considered for this round.

The Competition (Coding Challenge)

Within 3 hours, all participants will solve 6 algorithmic problems. The most points will be awarded to the most accurate solutions submitted in the shortest amount of time.

Start Date: April 1, 2023 (12:00 PM IST)

End Date: April 1, 2023 (09:00 PM IST)

Contact the organisers:

