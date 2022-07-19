CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Students from 12 years and above can apply, winners to get Rs 5,000 each
CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2022 is an opportunity offered by CHT- Centre For High Technology, a dedicated technology cell of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MOP&NG), Government of India to Indian nationals up to 16 years of age and above.
This essay competition is conducted to explore the creative instincts of the participants and encourage them to express their ideas on the theme entitled – ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and its roadmap to success’. The winner of the competition will receive Rs 5,000 (one-time).
CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2022
Eligibility
- Be an Indian national
Be from either of the following age categories –
- Category I – 12 years to 16 years
- Category II – 16 years and above
Note – Group of people, experts, professionals etc. are eligible.
Benefits:
- The winner of the competition will receive INR 5,000 (one-time). There will be one (1) winner for each week. The prize will be electronically transferred to the winner’s bank account upon receipt of the valid account and identification details.
Documents:
- Essay (3,000-3,500 words) in PDF/word format
Note: Participants must use formal black colour fonts and maintain a font size of 12-14 throughout the content.
How can you apply?
The candidates can participate in the competition by following the below-mentioned steps –
- Click on the “Apply Now” button and read the details of the competition.
- Navigate to Register’ on the right side of the dashboard and click on it to register using a Google account, Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook or GitHub. (Note – If the applicant is already registered, kindly login using valid credentials.)
- Enter a valid mobile number and continue.
- Select the program, upload the entry and submit.
Important dates:
- Application Deadline – 26th July 2022
Selection Criteria:
- The candidates will be selected based on the evaluation of the submitted essay.
Terms and Conditions:
- Entries once submitted cannot be withdrawn.
- Any entry with plagiarism will be disqualified.
- If participant/s submit multiple entries, then the last entry submitted will be considered for evaluation.
- In the event of unforeseen circumstances, organisers reserve the right to amend the terms and conditions of the competition at any time or cancel the competition.
- Any entry will be considered void if the information submitted is illegible, incomplete, false, or incorrect.
- The organiser will not be responsible for entries that are lost, late, incomplete or have not been transmitted due to computer error or any other error. beyond the control of the organiser.
- The proof of submission of entry will not be considered as proof of receipt thereof.
- The participants shall abide by all the terms and conditions of the competition, including any amendments or further updates.
- The organiser’s decision will be final and binding and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
- The winning entry (including the participant’s details, and photograph) will be showcased on the Centre for High Technology’s website as and when hosted.
- The participants are required to provide their name, email address, telephone number, and additional details as required by the entry form.
- By submitting the detail, the participants give consent to the MyGov platform and CHT to use their information as required to facilitate the conduct of the competition, which may include confirmation of participant details, the announcement of winners, and disbursement of awards.
- All the terms and conditions henceforth will be governed by Indian laws and the judgements of the Indian judicial system.