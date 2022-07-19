CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Students from 12 years and above can apply, winners to get Rs 5,000 each

CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2022 is an opportunity offered by CHT- Centre For High Technology, a dedicated technology cell of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MOP&NG), Government of India to Indian nationals up to 16 years of age and above.

This essay competition is conducted to explore the creative instincts of the participants and encourage them to express their ideas on the theme entitled – ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and its roadmap to success’. The winner of the competition will receive Rs 5,000 (one-time).

CHT- Essay Competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2022

Eligibility

Be an Indian national

Be from either of the following age categories –

Category I – 12 years to 16 years

Category II – 16 years and above

Note – Group of people, experts, professionals etc. are eligible.

Benefits:

The winner of the competition will receive INR 5,000 (one-time). There will be one (1) winner for each week. The prize will be electronically transferred to the winner’s bank account upon receipt of the valid account and identification details.

Documents:

Essay (3,000-3,500 words) in PDF/word format

Note: Participants must use formal black colour fonts and maintain a font size of 12-14 throughout the content.

How can you apply?

The candidates can participate in the competition by following the below-mentioned steps –

Click on the “Apply Now” button and read the details of the competition.

Navigate to Register’ on the right side of the dashboard and click on it to register using a Google account, Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook or GitHub. (Note – If the applicant is already registered, kindly login using valid credentials.)

Enter a valid mobile number and continue.

Select the program, upload the entry and submit.

Important dates:

Application Deadline – 26th July 2022

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected based on the evaluation of the submitted essay.

Terms and Conditions: