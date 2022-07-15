Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme: Eligible candidates likely to receive up to Rs 20 lakh

Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities 2022, Telangana is an initiative by the Minority Development Department, Government of Telangana for postgraduate and Ph.D. degree holders.

Under this scheme, financial assistance will be sanctioned to 500 minority students/graduates per year to pursue postgraduate/doctoral studies abroad. The selected candidates will receive up to Rs 20 lakhs or as per the admission letter, whichever is less.

Eligibility

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Belong to a minority community

Be below 30 years as of 1st July of the year of the advertisement

Have secured 60% marks or equivalent grade in foundation degree in Engineering/Management/Pure Sciences/Agriculture Sciences/Medicine and Nursing/Social Sciences/Humanities ( For postgraduate courses )

) Have secured 60% marks or equivalent grade in P.G. course in Engineering/Management/Pure Sciences/Agriculture Sciences/Medicine/Social Sciences/Humanities (For Ph.D. courses)

60% marks or equivalent grade in P.G. course in Engineering/Management/Pure Sciences/Agriculture Sciences/Medicine/Social Sciences/Humanities Have an annual family income of less than INR 2 lakhs per annum from all sources

Note – Not more than one child of the same parents or guardians will be eligible and to this effect, a self-certification is required from the candidate. The awardee cannot be considered for the second or subsequent time as the individual can be awarded only once in a lifetime.

Benefits

The selected scholar will receive the benefits in the following ways –

The fees will be payable in two instalments –

Instalment-I: An amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be payable to the students upon production of the landing permit/I-94 Card (Immigration Card)

An amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be payable to the students upon production of the landing permit/I-94 Card (Immigration Card) Instalment-II: An amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be payable to the students upon production of the 1st Semester results.

Sanction proceedings mentioning that Rs 10 lakhs is sanctioned to the individual towards fees and living expenses by way of a grant subject to the applicant’s joining the course, will be issued to the candidates selected by the Selection Committee.

Education Loan – The student will be eligible for an educational loan of INR 5 lakhs from any Nationalized Bank at prevailing rates of interest

Earning from Research/Teaching Assistantship – The awardees are permitted to supplement their prescribed allowances by undertaking a Research/Teaching Assistantship.

Note – The sanction proceedings can be made use of by the candidates for obtaining a visa from the respective Embassy.

Documents

The following documents need to be attached along with the application:

Caste Certificate from Mee Seva

Income Certificate from Mee Seva

Date of Birth Certificate

Aadhaar Card

E-pass ID Number

Residential/Nativity Certificate

Passport copy

Mark sheet from SSC/Inter/Graduate/PG Level;

GRE / GMAT or equivalent qualifying exam/test score card;

TOFEL/IELTS score card

Admission offer letter from Foreign University (I-20, letter of

Admission or equivalent)

Copy of the latest Tax Assessment is to be enclosed

Copy of Bank Pass Book of Nationalised Bank

Photo to be scanned and uploaded

How can you apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship through the following steps –

Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now‘ button below.

Step 2: Navigate to the scholarship opportunity and click on the ‘Registration‘ button to start the application.

Step 3: Provide all the relevant details, attach necessary documents and submit the application.

Important Dates

Application Deadline – 31st July 2022

Selection Criteria

The Selection will be conducted by a State Level Screening Committee constituted by Government. The Biodata of the candidates who applied online will be made available to the Committee:

Terms and Conditions

Eligible countries are USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea.

The registration will be made under the scheme online only.

The candidate will not change the course of study or research for which the scholarship has been sanctioned.

The selected candidate has to join the concerned university within one year of communication of selection. On the expiry of this specified period of time, the award will be automatically cancelled and come to an end. No request for an extension of time for availing of the award is permissible under the scheme.

It will be the responsibility of the candidate to obtain the appropriate visa for a country wherein one intends to study further under the award from the scheme and the Visa issuing authorities may kindly see that only such type of visa be issued which only permits the candidate to pursue specified course abroad and thereafter the candidate returns to India.

The applications should be complete in all respects and should be accompanied by all relevant documents. Any incomplete application is liable to be rejected.

