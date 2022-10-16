Charpak Exchange Scholarship 2022: Selected candidates to get several benefits, check details

Charpak Exchange Scholarship 2022 is an initiative of Campus France India for Indian students studying for bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The aim of the Charpak Exchange Scholarship is to support Indian students who want to undertake an exchange semester programme in France. The selected students will receive a living allowance of EUR 700 and other benefits.

Charpak Exchange Scholarship 2022 eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an Indian national residing in India

Be not more than 30 years old (maximum at the time of application)

Be currently enrolled in an Indian institution of higher learning that has a tie-up with the French institution where the applicant will pursue an exchange semester (mandatory)

Benefits of Charpak Exchange Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive the following benefits –

Living allowance of EUR 700

Social security

Student visa and Etudes en France fee waiver

Assistance in finding affordable student accommodation

Documents needed for Charpak Exchange Scholarship:

Passport size formal photograph

Scanned copy of the first page of passport (with photo and expiry date)

Curriculum Vitae (maximum 2 pages)

Scanned copy of admission/acceptance letter from the French higher education institution/laboratory

Scanned copies of mark sheets of Higher Secondary School (XII), Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees (including those of completed semesters or the ongoing degree)

French language certificate, if any (DELF/DALF certificate or from any recognized university or Xth marks card if French was the applicant’s second language)

NOC from the Indian institution

Document of employment/internship record, if any

French language certificate from Alliance Française in India or any recognized university, if any

Recommendation letter from the university (not mandatory)

Statement of purpose (format available on the scholarship form)

Know how to apply for Charpak Exchange Scholarship:

Important dates of Charpak Exchange Scholarship:

Opening of the Call for Applications – 26th August 2022, Friday

Application Deadline – 31st October 2022, Monday

Publication of Results – 23rd November 2022, Wednesday

Charpak Exchange Scholarship Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of academic excellence as well as the consistency and quality of the candidate’s statement of purpose.

Terms and Conditions of Charpak Exchange Scholarship:

Final semester project and laboratory research in a partner institute in France is not applicable for this scholarship programme.

All the supporting documents must be in word, pdf or jpeg format (rtf, odt, txt, msg documents, zip folders, screenshots or scans of social media are NOT acceptable).

No reason will be given for the rejection of an application.

The French Embassy is not obliged to respond to candidates whose applications are incomplete.

The duration of the exchange semester programme is one to four months.

(Source: buddy4study.com)