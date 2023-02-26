CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship: Get scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 yearly

CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship Programme for Higher Education is an initiative by the Cognizant Foundation that aims to promote inclusion by supporting meritorious women/girls, students with disability, and transgender students who belong to a low-income family group in continuing their education which further leads to employability.

Under CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship programme, students who are currently pursuing the first year of their undergraduate degree in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) and degree/diploma in Vocational Technical Education, Paramedical Sciences, and Allied Health Sciences commencing the academic year 2022-23 are entitled to receive a scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 per year till the completion of their course.

Eligibility of CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship:

Open for women, students with disability, and transgender students.

Applicants must be pursuing first-year of their undergraduate degree in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) courses in the academic year 2022-23 at top NAAC accredited colleges (above A rating) and/or NIRF ranked Institutions.

Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their Class 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not exceed Rs 5 Lakh.

Children of employees of Cognizant, Cognizant Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Students of Indian origin, from PAN India are eligible.

Benefits:

Maximum scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 per year (based on actual expenditure) till the completion of the course.

Note: The scholarship fund can be utilized only for academic expense purposes which includes tuition fees, hostel fees, food, internet, device, laptop, books, stationery, etc.

Documents needed for the Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Marksheet of previous education qualification (Class 12)

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/PAN Card)

Current year admission proof (Fee Receipt/Admission Letter/Institution ID Card/Bonafide Certificate)

Applicant Bank Passbook/Cancelled Cheque (Information will also be captured in the application form)

Valid and recent Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips)

Certificate of disability (for students with disabilities)

College ID Card

How can you apply for CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship?

CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship Deadline: