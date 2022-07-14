CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Check result date, time, link and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th and 12 term 2 board exam results soon. However there is no official confirmation yet. The results will be declared on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to visit the CBSE’s official website i.e. cbse.nic.in for latest updates.

The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th term 2 exams were conducted in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

As per reports of ANI, CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there will be no delay in Board results. If this comes true then CBSE is going to announce the results early in comparison to the last two years.

It is speculated that the results of the Class 10 board exams will be declared by July 15, while the result of Class 12 board exams is likely to announce by July 31.

However, students are advised to wait for the official announcement about the declaration of result before believing any of the rumours.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results:

You can check the CBSE results 2022 on its official website by following the steps below.

Visit CBSE’s official website – cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘result’ tab.

Clink on ‘CBSE 10th Result 2022’ or ‘CBSE 12th Results 2022’ links.

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth among others.

Your result will be shown.

Download the result. Candidates are advised to take a printed copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

Alternative websites to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 results:

results.gov.in.

digilocker.gov.in.

Alternative way to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 results:

Through SMS services

Digi locker

UMANG app

Note-Students need to score a minimum of 33% of the total marks in order to pass the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. The final CBSE board result in 2022 will consist of term 1 and term 2 scores.

