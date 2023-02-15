CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations 2023 starts from today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE Board exam 2023 for class 10 and 12 from today, February 15. The board exam timings 2023 is 10.30 AM.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted till March 21, while the Class 12 exams will be held till April 5, according to the CBSE date sheet 2023.

CBSE recently released the admit cards for the Class 10th, 12th exams on its official website cbse.gov.in. The schools were required to download the CBSE 10th, 12th admit card from the school login id.

As per CBSE, around 35 lakh students will appear in the CBSE Board exams 2023.

CBSE has also prohibited use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT in the class 10, 12 board exams.

This year, students will be appearing in the “normal” board exam after COVID-19 impacted the exams since 2020.

CBSE Board exam guidelines