CBSE Boards 2023: Date sheet for practical exams released

News Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education has released detailed date sheet 2023 for practical exams. The Class 10 and 12 practical exams will commence on January 2, 2023 and end on February 14, 2023. It is expected that the CBSE board date sheet 2023 for theory exams will be released in the last week of of December 2023.

Students who have registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams can download the CBSE 10 date sheet 2023 and CBSE 12 date sheet 2023 from the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

There is no official announcement on CBSE date sheet 2023 release date and time. Once released, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 class 10 will be available on board’s official website.

This year, CBSE will conduct CBSE exams 2023 for classes 10th, 12th in single term only. The board had announced CBSE annual theory exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted between January 2, 2023, and February 14, 2023.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 time table PDF

Go to the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option.

Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023’ in the Latest @ CBSE section.

CBSE date sheet 2023 for Class 10 or 12 will get displayed on the screen.

Download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet on your device

Click here to see the date sheet of CBSE 2023 practical exams.